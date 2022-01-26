Fargo Police Chief sits down with VNL, responds to intense criticism

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo’s Police Chief is now responding to severe criticism regarding his leadership for the department.

Valley News Team’s Justin Betti sat down for an interview with the chief and learned David Zibolski wants the city to offer more mental health resources to officers. This comes after our investigation showed 35 officers left the force in the past 18 months.

In the interview, the chief says he does not think the sky is falling and he relates his department’s struggles to growing pains.

“In a sense, I think that’s right. Even beyond the police department I think that’s true. You start to see different issues that affect mid-to-larger departments, and to be successful as a police department we have to adapt to that and understand that. You don’t always have to agree with everything,” says the chief.

Zibolski goes on to say being a police officer is stressful these days and he hopes the city’s action performance plan can help with that.

“We want to do everything we can to keep our officers healthy,” says Zibolski. “And the better they are, the better their service to the community.”

The chief points to the five new officers sworn in the week of Jan. 24 as a sign of a brighter future ahead.

“They’re aware of what’s happening. But they’re still committed to serving the community. And we ask a lot of our cops. But they’re still willing to serve,” Zibolski says. “They’re committed to the organization and the community. And that is really gratifying from my perspective to know that there are still people that want to do this job. And those numbers are dwindling, not just here, but across the country.”

The chief also tells Valley News Live he hopes the city creates some form of a retention bonus for officers who stay with the department. The performance action plan proposed by the city has been given two to three weeks to develop.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city will re-evaluate Zibolski in six to eight weeks with a six month plan expected.

