Advertisement

Fargo Commissioner Gehrig not running for reelection

Tony Gehrig
Tony Gehrig(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to a press release from the City of Fargo, Commissioner Gehrig is forgoing his candidacy for the upcoming 2022 election, after 7 years in the post. The release said that Gehrig made the decision ‘Citing a goal to spend more time with his family (especially his young son, Jackson) and focus on the remaining four years of his military career, Gehrig looks forward to staying involved and exploring a return to public service again in the future.’

The press release went on as follows:

The Commissioner remarks, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve this great community. I am proud to have been a part of Fargo’s many successes over the past seven years and will continue fighting to reframe governmental efforts in terms of needs versus wants. We have fantastic employees at every level of City government and I look forward to working alongside them in service to the public for the remainder of my term--and potentially again in the future.”

During his time on the City Commission, Commissioner Gehrig worked on several initiatives and priorities:

1. Reduced property tax mills.

2. Fought to end special assessments.

3. Brought state and national attention to (and reformed) tax incentives.

4. Championed a low and predictable tax rate.

5. Steadfastly advocated for responsible and limited local government.

6. Served as the primary elected liaison to the Enterprise/Utilities departments during major expansions of the Water Treatment Plant, Landfill and the Water Reclamation Facility.

7. Supported and advocated for the addition of Fire Station Number 8 in South Fargo.

Gehrig currently serves as the liaison to the following City of Fargo departments:

• Enterprise/Utilizes (Solid Waste + Water + Water Reclamation)

• Facilities Management

• Fargo Fire

• Fargo Public Library

• Information Services (Information Technology)

City of Fargo

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one...
Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
Fargo City Commissioners, Residents Discuss FPD, Chief Zibolski
Commissioner motions to suspend Fargo Police Chief Zibolski at City Commission meeting
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Katelynn Berry
Update: Hank Berry confirms daughter’s remains found during search

Latest News

News - Fargo Police Chief sits down with VNL, responds to intense criticism (Full Interview)
News - Fargo Police Chief sits down with VNL, responds to intense criticism (Full Interview)
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Reports: Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager
Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson Interview
News - Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson Interview
File photo of Fargo South High School
Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students