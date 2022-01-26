Fargo Commissioner Gehrig not running for reelection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to a press release from the City of Fargo, Commissioner Gehrig is forgoing his candidacy for the upcoming 2022 election, after 7 years in the post. The release said that Gehrig made the decision ‘Citing a goal to spend more time with his family (especially his young son, Jackson) and focus on the remaining four years of his military career, Gehrig looks forward to staying involved and exploring a return to public service again in the future.’

The press release went on as follows:

The Commissioner remarks, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve this great community. I am proud to have been a part of Fargo’s many successes over the past seven years and will continue fighting to reframe governmental efforts in terms of needs versus wants. We have fantastic employees at every level of City government and I look forward to working alongside them in service to the public for the remainder of my term--and potentially again in the future.” During his time on the City Commission, Commissioner Gehrig worked on several initiatives and priorities: 1. Reduced property tax mills. 2. Fought to end special assessments. 3. Brought state and national attention to (and reformed) tax incentives. 4. Championed a low and predictable tax rate. 5. Steadfastly advocated for responsible and limited local government. 6. Served as the primary elected liaison to the Enterprise/Utilities departments during major expansions of the Water Treatment Plant, Landfill and the Water Reclamation Facility. 7. Supported and advocated for the addition of Fire Station Number 8 in South Fargo. Gehrig currently serves as the liaison to the following City of Fargo departments: • Enterprise/Utilizes (Solid Waste + Water + Water Reclamation) • Facilities Management • Fargo Fire • Fargo Public Library • Information Services (Information Technology)

