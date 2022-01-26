Dryden Thompson’s grandfather wins raffle at benefit game

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A big twist at Tuesday’s benefit hockey game for Dryden Thompson.

The West Nile virus left Thompson on a ventilator and unresponsive.

Tuesday night, a raffle was held at a major rivalry game to benefit Thompson on his road to recovery.

The Thompson family got more than they bargained for, as Thompson’s grandfather won the 50-50.

“I’m just so happy that ticket was in my pocket,” said Rolland Huerd. “When the number was called I looked at it and asked what is it? Is this the ticket? People said let me see. I said, “oh my heavenly days.”

Huerd says he will be giving all the proceeds to his grandson.

