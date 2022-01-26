Crews battle shop fire in frigid temperatures
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
ROTHSAY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews had a frigid fire fight near Rothsay, MN when they battled a shop fire.
The Rothsay Fire Dept. posted on Facebook saying the real feel temperature was around -30 when they were on scene early in the morning on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed with Valley News Live a fire happened and they would be sending out more information at a later time.
