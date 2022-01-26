Advertisement

Bison Shoot Past St. Thomas, 77-56

By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team shot 56 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range as it rolled to a 77-56 win over St. Thomas in Summit League play Tuesday night.

NDSU improved to 13-7 on the season and 5-3 in league action.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser registered his sixth double-double of the season, leading NDSU with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points and five boards, and Tyree Eady also scored 12 for the Bison.

NDSU stormed into the lead with a 15-0 run in the first half, with five threes coming from five different players – Harden-Hayes, Eady, Sam Griesel, Jarius Cook, and Grant Nelson. The Bison finished 11-for-22 (50 percent) from beyond the arc.

Second-year guard Dezmond McKinney posted four assists and four rebounds off the NDSU bench.

St. Thomas shot 33 percent from the floor and 27 percent from downtown, despite season averages of 45 percent and 39 percent, respectively. The Bison led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

The game was rescheduled after being postponed from its original date of Jan. 13.

NDSU will play road games at South Dakota on Thursday and South Dakota State on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash
Hernandez-Pinto family
Source of carbon monoxide determined in deaths of family of 7

Latest News

NDSU men top St. Thomas
Sam Griesel, NDSU men's basketball
Griesel’s Game-Winner Lifts Bison to Road Win at Oral Roberts, 72-71
NDSU Women's Basketball - Olivia Skibiel
Bison Outlast Golden Eagles, 74-70
Summit League reschedules St. Thomas match up for Bison, Fighting Hawks