Snowplow smashed into in southern MN

SOUTHERN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Department of Transportation officials are urging people to give snowplows extra space on the roads.

The department says it responded to a snowplow vs semi crash along I-35 in southern MN on Monday, January 24. The crash caused the snowplow to hit the median and debris from both trucks littered the road.

The DOT says thankfully everyone walked away ok from the crash. It is reminding people to stay back and stay alive.

