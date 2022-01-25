Advertisement

Snowplow smashed into in southern MN

A semi crashes into a snowplow in southern MN.
A semi crashes into a snowplow in southern MN.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Department of Transportation officials are urging people to give snowplows extra space on the roads.

The department says it responded to a snowplow vs semi crash along I-35 in southern MN on Monday, January 24. The crash caused the snowplow to hit the median and debris from both trucks littered the road.

The DOT says thankfully everyone walked away ok from the crash. It is reminding people to stay back and stay alive.

