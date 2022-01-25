Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A baby is hospitalized with severe head trauma after court documents say the child’s father became frustrated by her crying and lack of eating.

25-year-old Justin Gibson is charged with felony child abuse and felony aggravated assault of a child. A Barnes County judge has set his bail at $25,000 cash.

Court documents say Barnes County deputies were called by Sanford Hospital in Fargo on Jan. 22 after an infant came in with what appeared to be extensive injuries from ‘non-accidental trauma.’ Doctors told a deputy that due to the baby’s trauma, she was unable to suck and swallow. An ophthalmologist later reported the child’s retinal exam was ‘one of the worst’ he had ever seen. It’s unclear how old the child is.

In an interview with a deputy and social worker, documents say Gibson originally stated the infant’s injuries must be from him hitting her with his elbow while she was in bed with him sleeping or falling out of her swing. However, once confronted by the deputy, Gibson soon changed his story.

Gibson stated on Jan. 19, he was watching the baby and got frustrated because she kept crying and crying even after Gibson fed her. Documents say Gibson picked the child up and tried to burp her and changer he diaper, but she continued to kick and scream. Gibson stated he ‘wanted her to shut up for five seconds,’ so he could finish changing her, but the baby continued to cry. Documents say that’s when Gibson admitted to snapping ‘and threw her, but didn’t throw her, but tossed her’ on a nearby bed.

Gibson told the officer he tried to collect himself and said the baby fell on the ground so he picked her up. Documents say Gibson stated the baby was a little dazed and he began to cry about what he just did.

Documents say Gibson talked about another time he tossed the child. Gibson told the officer he was ‘pissed off’ because the baby ‘f****** hates him.’

Gibson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.

