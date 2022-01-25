Advertisement

Question deciding whether to approve sales tax in Moorhead is being added to November general election ballot

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council approved to have a question on the November 8th general election ballot deciding whether to approve a half-cent sales tax.

The tax would go towards the development of the new Regional Library and Community Center.

Council members say the tax would generate more than $31 million over 22 years.

The current sales tax in Moorhead is 7.375%.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Police Lights
Shoplifters dash with merchandise from Fargo department store
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash
Monteque
Social media aids in return of a Moorhead boy’s prized possession that was taken from him at school

Latest News

Fargo City Commissioners, Residents Discuss FPD, Chief Zibolski
Commissioner motions to suspend Fargo Police Chief Zibolski at City Commission meeting
Fargo City Commissioners, Residents Discuss FPD, Chief Zibolski
Fargo City Commissioners Discuss FPD
Katelynn Berry
Update: Hank Berry confirms daughter’s remains found during search
6:00PM Sports - January 24
6:00PM Sports - January 24