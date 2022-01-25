Question deciding whether to approve sales tax in Moorhead is being added to November general election ballot

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council approved to have a question on the November 8th general election ballot deciding whether to approve a half-cent sales tax.

The tax would go towards the development of the new Regional Library and Community Center.

Council members say the tax would generate more than $31 million over 22 years.

The current sales tax in Moorhead is 7.375%.

