Question deciding whether to approve sales tax in Moorhead is being added to November general election ballot
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council approved to have a question on the November 8th general election ballot deciding whether to approve a half-cent sales tax.
The tax would go towards the development of the new Regional Library and Community Center.
Council members say the tax would generate more than $31 million over 22 years.
The current sales tax in Moorhead is 7.375%.
