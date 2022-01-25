Moorhead accepting applications for Economic Development Authority Board

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is now accepting applications for unscheduled vacancies on the Economic Development Authority Board.

The EDA is tasked with assisting in the redevelopment of the city including creating job opportunities, and the expansion of existing businesses.

Eligible applicants must be a resident of Moorhead.

Anyone is welcome to apply, but preference will be given to those with business experience.

The last day to apply is February 11.

