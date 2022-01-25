Advertisement

Moorhead accepting applications for Economic Development Authority Board

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is now accepting applications for unscheduled vacancies on the Economic Development Authority Board.

The EDA is tasked with assisting in the redevelopment of the city including creating job opportunities, and the expansion of existing businesses.

Eligible applicants must be a resident of Moorhead.

Anyone is welcome to apply, but preference will be given to those with business experience.

The last day to apply is February 11.

The application can be found here.

For more information about the EDA click here.

