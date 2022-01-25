Man facing DUI charges after overturning vehicle on I-29 near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grafton man is facing DUI charges after overturning his vehicle on I-29 near Grand Forks Monday night.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says 33-year-old Paul Burlachko was driving south on the interstate when ran off the road.

The vehicle then entered a ditch before rolling over.

Burlachko was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Other charges against Burlachko include Driving Under Suspension and Care Required.

The crash remains under investigation.

