Man facing DUI charges after overturning vehicle on I-29 near Grand Forks
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grafton man is facing DUI charges after overturning his vehicle on I-29 near Grand Forks Monday night.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says 33-year-old Paul Burlachko was driving south on the interstate when ran off the road.
The vehicle then entered a ditch before rolling over.
Burlachko was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Other charges against Burlachko include Driving Under Suspension and Care Required.
The crash remains under investigation.
