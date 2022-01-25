Initial designs presented for West Fargo’s 15th elementary school

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “City on the Grow” continues to live up to its name. The West Fargo School District is moving forward with plans to build a 15th elementary school in the Rocking Horse Farms development west of Veteran’s Boulevard and north of 51st Avenue South.

The school board approved the land purchase in November 2021. At the board meeting on Monday, January 24, architects YHR Partners presented initial design concepts and a budget for the new school.

In the fall of 2021, a preliminary budget estimate was shared at $20.9 million. The construction budget is estimated at $17.1 million, with $520,000 in potential alternates. Added to the known land acquisition costs of $3 million, the combined budget for land acquisition and construction is $20,182,169; or $20,701,569 if all alternates are accepted at budgeted cost. This is approximately $200,000 less than the preliminary budget shared with the Board in the fall.

The construction of a new elementary school was not included in the 2018 bond referendum, which means construction will need to be financed through a combination of limited tax bonds and district funds made available by the presence of unplanned federal grant dollars. To cover the construction costs, administration recommends a finance package of roughly $6 million in limited tax bonds and the remainder in local funds made available through federal ESSER dollars. Administration will request authorization for sale of limited tax bonds at a later meeting.

A representative with the school district tells Valley News Live the construction industry is still experiencing significant supply chain issues, so the district is planning for a longer timeline than usual for having the new school ready to go.

“The ideal scenario would have us opening the building Fall 2023, but a more realistic timeline would be sometime in 2024,” said Heather Leas, Director of Health, Safety and Public Relations.

The decision to build another school comes after enrollment projections show continued and increasing overcrowding for Freedom Elementary and Independence Elementary, as well as Liberty Middle School and Sheyenne High School.

