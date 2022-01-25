Advertisement

Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted on student lockers at a school in Baldwin, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet and KWQC staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – The state of Illinois is offering paid COVID-19 leave for vaccinated teachers and staff.

This means if public school employees who are fully vaccinated come down with COVID-19, they will receive paid time off while they quarantine at home. Teachers and staff will also receive paid time off if their child is home sick with COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday from Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, saying they negotiated the compromise to keep students and teachers safe without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time, KWQC reports.

“This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19,” Pritzker said.

According to a news release, the initiative covers employees of public school districts, public community colleges and public universities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Police Lights
Shoplifters dash with merchandise from Fargo department store
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash
Monteque
Social media aids in return of a Moorhead boy’s prized possession that was taken from him at school

Latest News

Dr. Drew Miller talks to hospital staff outside a COVID-19 patient's room Wednesday, May 20,...
Rural patients are dying at record rates while waiting for beds in Kansas hospitals
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
fatal crash update
Valley News Live at 6pm- Tow truck driver in fatal I94 crash had license suspended
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze