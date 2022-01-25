Advertisement

Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography

Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one...
Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one count of possession of certain materials prohibited.(Cass County Jail)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Carter Morse was arrested on Monday for charges related to child pornography, with one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one count of possession of certain materials prohibited.

During the investigation, the Fargo Police Dept. reviewed three files from Kik that was suspected of depicting sexual acts involving three to five-year-old girls. In the report, Morse allegedly uploaded 48 files onto Kik between Oct. 17-25, and that they appeared to contain child pornography.

Morse was previously under investigation for sharing child pornography through Snapchat.

During an interview with FPD, Morse admitted to being the owner of the Kik account, to sharing and receiving child pornography with other Kik users. The report also says he indicated that the images and videos provided him sexual gratification.

Morse was arrested based on the admissions and the data returned from Kik. Morse’s court appearance is set for March 2.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Hernandez-Pinto family
Source of carbon monoxide determined in deaths of family of 7

Latest News

Effort to put recreational cannabis question on ballot fails
NDT - Diet & Nutrition To Help Physical Therapy Patients - January 25*
NDT - Diet & Nutrition To Help Physical Therapy Patients - January 25
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 25
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 25
NDT - Easy Recipes & Tips To Engage The Kids In The Kitchen - January 25
NDT - Easy Recipes & Tips To Engage The Kids In The Kitchen - January 25