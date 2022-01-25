Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Carter Morse was arrested on Monday for charges related to child pornography, with one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one count of possession of certain materials prohibited.

During the investigation, the Fargo Police Dept. reviewed three files from Kik that was suspected of depicting sexual acts involving three to five-year-old girls. In the report, Morse allegedly uploaded 48 files onto Kik between Oct. 17-25, and that they appeared to contain child pornography.

Morse was previously under investigation for sharing child pornography through Snapchat.

During an interview with FPD, Morse admitted to being the owner of the Kik account, to sharing and receiving child pornography with other Kik users. The report also says he indicated that the images and videos provided him sexual gratification.

Morse was arrested based on the admissions and the data returned from Kik. Morse’s court appearance is set for March 2.

