Commissioner motions to suspend Fargo Police Chief Zibolski at City Commission meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo still has a police chief after tonight’s contentious meeting.

Commissioners had planned to speak about implementing a “Fargo Police Department Performance Action Plan,” at the end of the meeting, but they took resident comments first. The first five comments were all about Fargo police.

Wess Philome is the Founder of the activist group OneFargo. He says there’s Fargo has a history of firing police chiefs.

“Less than two years into his tenure and on the heels of passing the Oversight Committee. We are now on the verge of ousting our last two out of our last three police chiefs,” Philome said.

He says the said the toxic environment within Fargo P.D. is being caused by the police officers avoiding accountability.

It comes after one of our investigative reports found that at least 35 police officers and staff from the Fargo Police Department had left amid a toxic work environment they say was created by Police Chief Dave Zibolski, both here in Fargo and at his last job in Wisconsin.

But Philome says the timing is suspect. He’s wondering why those Wisconsin officers didn’t come out sooner.

“It’s been over a year. Why weren’t they saying these things at the time of him? You know, being hired. It seems like everything’s extremely coordinated.... It’s a coup attempt,” he told me.

Last week, Commissioner Dave Piepkorn called for Chief Zibolski to be fired immediately. And at tonight’s meeting, he came in guns blazing.

“What we usually do with an officer now is you put them on suspension and review what’s going on. And so you have him turn in his badge and his gun and you have a thorough review. And so, at the very least, that’s what we should do,” Piepkorn told the commission.

But Commissioner Arlette Preston said, it wasn’t the Commission’s job to fire Zibulski.

“When we call for a department head to be fired. It sends a message to the entire city staff that creates a culture of fear, insecurity, whatever. I see that as being unprofessional and actually to the point of almost negligence,” Preston said.

In the end, the Commission did move forward with the “Fargo Police Department Performance Action Plan”, which Mayor Tim Mahoney says will take two to three weeks to develop and implement.

But Philome says it’s not the right move.

“My fear is that the way the process is set up, as far as anonymous surveys and different things like that, my fear is that the process can be manipulated in a way to oust the chief or send a direct message to him as they have to say that basically the rank and file are the ones who are truly in control of the police department.”

Update: This article mistakenly said Commission Tony Gehrig called for Zibolski to be fired last week instead of Commissioner Piepkorn. It has since been corrected.

