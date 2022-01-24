Advertisement

Valley City home freezes after crews put out fire

VALLEY CITY HOUSE FIRE
VALLEY CITY HOUSE FIRE(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning, the Valley City Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on 2nd Street near 9th Avenue SE.

City officials say fire crews spent more than 14 hours putting out hot spots and investigating a fire.

The home had frozen over from the water after firefighters put out the blaze.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

