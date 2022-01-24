Source of carbon monoxide determined in deaths of family of 7

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In a Facebook post on Monday, the Moorhead Police Department said that the investigation into the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of the Hernandez-Pinto was closed.

Authorities say they received the final blood test results and based on those, they have determined the home’s furnace to be the source of the carbon monoxide.

The Moorhead Police Department’s initial unattended death investigation began when a call was received on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from family members who had located the family, all deceased, in their home located at 4403 13 Street South. During the investigation, trauma had been ruled out as a cause of death; however, high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the victim’s bodies. Two sources that could produce carbon monoxide were in the home, the home furnace, and a van located in the garage. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted each autopsy, sent further blood samples to a third-party lab for more extensive examinations. The presence of blood cyanide would be present in the victim’s blood if the poisoning were the result of a combustion engine from a vehicle. If the gas were not detected, it would be determined the poison gas would have come from the furnace.

The Moorhead Police Department received the results of the extensive blood examination. The blood examination did not show the presence of blood cyanide; therefore, the findings ruled out the vehicle as the cause. The Moorhead Police Department concluded its investigation and the surviving family and property owners were informed of the final disposition.

