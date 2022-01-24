Snow removal assistance for Moorhead residents

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is offering snow removal assistance to low- and moderate-income homeowners who are elderly and/or disabled. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will be used to pay a contractor the City hires to remove snow for persons who are accepted into the program for 1) public sidewalk abutting home; 2) driveway; and 3) one walkway to a door.

To be eligible for assistance, a person must be:

A homeowner; home cannot be rental property, unless it is a single-family home for which the tenant is responsible for snow removal.

Physically unable to remove snow. All household member(s) must be elderly (age 65 or older) and/or disabled (as defined by eligibility for paratransit services).

Under the qualifying household income limit (see below chart). Income eligibility will be determined by your 2021 household income (includes the unadjusted gross income earned by everyone living in your household over the age of 18). Please note that Social Security and Pension benefits are included as income.

1 person - $32,000

2 people - $36,550

3 people - $41,100

4 people - $45,650



If you meet the eligibility requirements, you are encouraged to complete an application form or call the City of Moorhead at 218.299.5375 to request an application form. There are limited funds available in this program and eligible applicants may be waitlisted.

Applications must be returned via email or can be mailed to:

City of Moorhead

Attn: Snow Removal Assistance Program

500 Center AveMoorhead MN 56560

For more information about the program, please contact the City of Moorhead at 218.299.5375.

