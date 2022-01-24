Pickup truck overturns on I-94 in Fergus Falls
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pickup truck overturned on I-94 in Fergus Falls Sunday evening.
A Minnesota State Patrol report says the pickup was going west on the interstate.
The driver lost and spun out of control of the vehicle before it ran into a ditch and rolled.
Snow and ice played a role in the accident.
The driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.
