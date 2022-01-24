Advertisement

Official: Man suspected of killing NYPD officer has died

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and another officer was gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said McNeil had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call.

Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94
Police Lights
Shoplifters dash with merchandise from Fargo department store
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Monteque
Social media aids in return of a Moorhead boy’s prized possession that was taken from him at school
Red River Dairy shutdown operations on Friday.
‘Beside myself for what I had to do’: Red River Dairy shuts down operations

Latest News

Fargo City Commission meeting
5PM Live Webstream: Fargo City Commission Meeting
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe
Grand Forks Public Health
Grand Forks Public Health says to expect delayed COVID-19 test results
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit