Grand Forks Public Health says to expect delayed COVID-19 test results

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is warning people that COVID-19 PCR test results will be delayed this week for those testing at the UND Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center. Public Health says there is an overwhelming demand for testing, as well as widespread lab supply shortages.

The combination of these factors is causing increased test turnaround times and delayed result delivery to individuals. These factors are shared at the national, state, and local levels.

“The process has worked fine, for the most part, until now. We understand the importance of timely test results and are working diligently with partners to expedite result delivery. However, lab processing times and capacity limitations continue to impact turnaround times and are out of our control,” said Marcus Lee, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

Both antigen and PCR testing will continue to be available at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center testing site. Those coming for PCR or antigen test this week are asked to pre-register at https://testreg.nd.gov. Antigen testing will still provide results within an hour. PCR swabbing may be nasal or nasopharyngeal.

If you have waited beyond 72 hours for your PCR results, or beyond 1 hour for antigen testing results, you can visit https://www.health.nd.gov/covidtestresults and follow the instructions provided. Individuals can also call the result notification hotline at 701-204-6664.

