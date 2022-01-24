Advertisement

Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an 8-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital.

They say it happened on Friday, Jan. 21, at around 4 p.m. on Highway 57, just south of Devils Lake. Officials say a Ford Explorer spun out on the ND Hwy. 57 bridge spanning the waters of Devils Lake and stalled.

Someone driving a Chevy Silverado stopped and helped the person who was stalled. That’s when officials say someone driving a Ford Expedition hit the back of the Chevy Silverado and pushed it into the stalled Ford Explorer. Then, the Ford Expedition was hit by a Toyota Scion, which also hit the Chevy Silverado. The stalled Ford Explorer was then hit by a Kia Optima which was hit by a GMC Sierra.

The Highway Patrol says a secondary crash occurred when the stalled Ford Explorer was struck by a Toyota Camry. Then another secondary crash occurred when a Pontiac G6 struck the Toyota Scion, which was involved in the initial crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are now out of the hospital.

The crash report states that road conditions were snowy and icy that day, but the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94
Police Lights
Shoplifters dash with merchandise from Fargo department store
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Monteque
Social media aids in return of a Moorhead boy’s prized possession that was taken from him at school
Red River Dairy shutdown operations on Friday.
‘Beside myself for what I had to do’: Red River Dairy shuts down operations

Latest News

NDT - Curvy Divas Helping Women to Love Their Body - January 24
NDT - Winter Activities For Kids
NDT - Sanford Health Completes First Bone marrow Transplant - January 24
NDT - Sanford Health Completes First Bone marrow Transplant - January 24
NDT - Real Good Bath & Body - January 24
NDT - Real Good Bath & Body - January 24
NDT - Top Talkers - January 24
NDT - Top Talkers - January 24