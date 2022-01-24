Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an 8-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital.

They say it happened on Friday, Jan. 21, at around 4 p.m. on Highway 57, just south of Devils Lake. Officials say a Ford Explorer spun out on the ND Hwy. 57 bridge spanning the waters of Devils Lake and stalled.

Someone driving a Chevy Silverado stopped and helped the person who was stalled. That’s when officials say someone driving a Ford Expedition hit the back of the Chevy Silverado and pushed it into the stalled Ford Explorer. Then, the Ford Expedition was hit by a Toyota Scion, which also hit the Chevy Silverado. The stalled Ford Explorer was then hit by a Kia Optima which was hit by a GMC Sierra.

The Highway Patrol says a secondary crash occurred when the stalled Ford Explorer was struck by a Toyota Camry. Then another secondary crash occurred when a Pontiac G6 struck the Toyota Scion, which was involved in the initial crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are now out of the hospital.

The crash report states that road conditions were snowy and icy that day, but the crash is still under investigation.

