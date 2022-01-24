Advertisement

A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco

“I knew it wasn’t food, it couldn’t have been,” says Michael Bingham.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I knew it wasn’t food, it couldn’t have been,” says Michael Bingham.

He and his girlfriend ordered food from Taco Bell on south University.

When they started to eat, Bingham noticed something in his taco that definitely wasn’t supposed to be there.

“I tried to dig it out to see what it was, and it was this little screw or bolt,” he says.

Scared there might be more, he checked the rest of their food.

Thankfully, he didn’t find any.

“I thought I hurt myself. I was just kind of in shock,” says Bingham.

He called the restaurant to let them know what had happened.

The employee he talked to called the general manager.

“He said the GM didn’t believe me, and she thought I was lying,” says Bingham.

Wanting to make it right, the employee offered coupons and a refund to use on his next visit.

“Yeah, I don’t plan on it really. I didn’t expect much. If I got hurt or something, I would’ve expected a little more,” he says.

He tells us he can only imagine if this situation had happened to a kid.

“That could easily happen again if it happened to me. I just want people to be aware that can happen in restaurant pretty easily I guess. They should definitely be more careful with checking,” says Bingham.

We reached out to the restaurant, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

