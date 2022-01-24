Cass County jury trials delayed due to COVID

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An increasing number of COVID-19 cases has temporarily delayed the wheels of justice for many in Cass County.

Officials at the Cass County Courthouse announced all scheduled jury trials have been suspended until Feb. 24. Only bench trials, or those decided by a judge, will take place until the end of next month.

As of Saturday, Jan. 22, the North Dakota Department of Health is reporting over 2600 active cases in Cass County, with a 21 percent positivity rate.

Jurors who have been called to serve within the next month have received communication of the change and when they will be called on again sometime this spring.

