Social media aids in return of a Moorhead boy’s prized possession that was taken from him at school

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead boy was left heartbroken after his prized possession, an autographed WWE belt, was stolen from him at school.

With some help, he was able to get it back.

“I got the autograph right here,” says Montaque Atchison.

This 8-year old may be the world’s biggest WWE fan.

“I brought it to school, and when I came back it was gone,” he says.

He wasn’t supposed to bring it to school, but he wanted to prove the bullies wrong.

“He was getting bullied. The kids didn’t believe him that he went to the WWE event. They didn’t believe he got the autograph. To prove a point, he brought it to school,” says Montaque’s mom Christine.

When Montaque got home, he had to tell his mom.

“I was kind of nervous,” he says.

“When he told me, he was crying. I went to talk to the teacher and the school made sure to look at the cameras and through social media with everyone making shares,” says his mom.

Christine created a Facebook post to find her son’s belt. The post got over 600 shares.

“They saw how important it was to him, and it is very important to him,” she says.

The next day his belt was returned.

“Really good. I feel really good about it,” says Montaque.

Then, Christine sat down with the assistant principal to talk about what her son is being bullied about.

“They’re going to address it in school and possibly read a book about Native American boys with long hair and how it’s okay,” she says.

The local group “Below Zero Wrestling” saw the post, and offered to do a meet-and-greet with Montaque.

