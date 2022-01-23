Shots fired outside Grand Forks apartment building; No suspect or victim found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating shots fired outside an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 1215 North 39th Street just after 2 a.m. for the report of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, no suspect or victim was found.

Police searched the neighborhood and later found several shell casings outside an apartment building at 1111 North 39th Street.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this case, you are asked to contact GFPD at 701-787-8000.

