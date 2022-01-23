Advertisement

Shoplifters dash with merchandise from Fargo department store

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shoplifters walked away with merchandise from Kohl’s department store on 13th Avenue S. Saturday morning.

Fargo PD officers were dispatched to the store shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A tipster told Valley News Live shoplifters were seen frantically throwing clothes from a Kohl’s cart and into a vehicle parked in the alley in the back of the building.

It’s unclear how much the shoplifters got away with.

Stay with Valley News Live as this story develops.

