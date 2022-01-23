Advertisement

Griesel’s Game-Winner Lifts Bison to Road Win at Oral Roberts, 72-71

Sam Griesel, NDSU men's basketball
Sam Griesel, NDSU men's basketball(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) – Sam Griesel hit a running floater with 2.3 seconds remaining to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 72-71 victory at Oral Roberts on Saturday night.

The Bison led 70-68 before ORU’s Max Abmas drained a three-pointer with seven seconds left. After a timeout, Griesel dribbled the length of the floor and drained his running floater from along the right baseline.

Griesel finished with 18 points, and Tyree Eady also scored 18 for NDSU to match his career high. Rocky Kreuser added 15 points.

The game saw seven ties and six lead changes, and neither team led by more than six at any point.

The Bison made 9-of-22 from three-point range (41 percent) and limited the Golden Eagles to 8-of-31 (26 percent) from beyond the arc.

Second-year freshman Dezmond McKinney led NDSU with seven rebounds. Eady and Griesel both added three assists and two steals.

NDSU will return home to play a recently rescheduled game against St. Thomas on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

