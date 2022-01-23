Fighting Hawks Soar Past the Roos, 78-66

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota soared past Kansas City 78-66 on Saturday afternoon. The win is the sixth straight for the Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota shot 49.1 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the three-point line, and 78.3 percent from the free-throw line. Kansas City shot 34.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three, and 86.7 percent from the line.

The Fighting Hawks led Roos in points off turnovers 18-17, points in the paint 32-24, and second chance points 17-13. The Roos led in fast breaks points (17-15) and points off the bench (13-8).

Kacie Borowicz led the Fighting Hawks with 27 points. She had seven assists, secured five rebounds, and three steals. Borowicz scored all 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Melissa Leet narrowly missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Maggie Manson finished the afternoon with 13 points. She had three of her three-pointers in the third quarter.

Claire Orth was the final Fighting Hawk to end the afternoon in double figures with ten points, six rebounds and one steal.

Olivia Lane rounded out the starting lineup with four points, four rebounds, and a steal.

Joli Daninger also ended the afternoon for four points and secured three rebounds.

Sammiyah Hoskins was a factor on the boards with nine rebounds. She scored two points and had five assists.

The Roos took the initial lead, but a 6-0 run early in the quarter put the Hawks in the lead. At 7:35, Paige Bradford hit a three to bring the Roos within one. A second three from Kansas City gave them the lead, but Borowicz tied it with a hook shot. The back-and-forth battle continued as Kansas City took the lead once more, the Fighting Hawks tied it and took the lead, the Roos tied it, but it was North Dakota who came out with the lead (14-12, 2:10). Orth hit a three to push the lead to 17-12 with 1:30 remaining. The Roos hit a three late in the quarter, but North Dakota led it 17-15 headed into the second.

North Dakota started the second quarter with momentum as Daninger hit a three, but the Roos responded with a three of their own to tie it once more. The Fighting Hawks proceeded to go on a 6-0 run until Kansas City hit a pair of free-throws with 4:34 left in the second. The Roos hit a basket to bring them within two. The two teams continued to battle as the clock wound down, but the Fighting Hawks were able to maintain the lead and extend it to nine headed into intermission (40-31).

Manson stepped out of halftime with a three to help the Hawks extend their lead to 12. North Dakota hit another basket to force the Roos to call an early timeout (8:34). Kansas City hit a pair of free-throws after the timeout to put them on the board, but the Fighting Hawks hit two baskets in a row to keep them up by 16. The Roos continued to fight and went on a 14-2 run towards the middle of the third to cut the difference to four. Daninger netted a three at 3:52 to extend the lead for the Fighting Hawks, but the back-and-forth battle continued until Orth jump started a 12-0 run for UND to put them up by double-figures at the end of the third (66-52).

Kansas City stepped out of the quarter break prepared to attack and went on a 12-4 run until the media timeout was called at 4:50. Exiting the media timeout, the Roos scored their last basket of the game (4:19). North Dakota went on a 7-0 run to give them the 78-66 win over Kansas City.

“Our team had a lot of composure. You have to have a lot of compsure, especially when they made that third quarter run and that fourth quarter run,” said head coach Mallory Bernhard. “We just answered back. I’m so happy and proud of our team for being able to keep their heads and be level through all of it.”

Kiara Bradley led the Roos with 17 points and five rebounds. Brooklyn McDavid followed closely behind with 14 points, four rebounds and a steal.

North Dakota will remain at home to host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

