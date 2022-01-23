Blowing Snow Continues into Monday

MONDAY: Temperatures Monday morning look to start in the single digits below zero, with temperatures staying steady or falling through the day. The breeze continues from out of the north and will lead to continued areas of blowing snow.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Morning temperatures Tuesday start near 25 below zero in the southern valley, with wind chills perhaps dropping as low as 50 below zero. Because of that dangerous cold and those dangerous wind chills, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday. Skies will be sunny under that Arctic high pressure. High temperatures in the afternoon only make it to near 10 below zero in the south.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will again be frigid as we go into Wednesday with morning lows starting near 20 degrees below zero. However, there will be a significant warm up into the afternoon with highs near 30 in the southern Valley. However, there will also be wind and blowing snow along with a chance for falling light snow late along a cold front. Temperatures Thursday fall sharply into the single digits by Thursday morning with that cold front and continually fall through the day. Friday looks mainly quiet at this point, with morning lows in the single digits, warming into the teens to near 20 under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: A warm front welcomes us Saturday and allows temperatures to warm into the 20s, which is above average for late January. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Wraping up the weekend, temperatues dip a bit back into the low teens. There is a slight chance of snow late Sunday - we will keep you posted.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with the chance of lingering snow, then turning partly cloudy. Morning high: -3 and falling.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Dangerous cold. Low: -25. High: -9.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Rising temperatures. Windy with blowing snow. Flakes late. Low: -17. High: 30.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow early. Colder with falling temps. Morning high: 9, and falling.

FRIDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy. Low: -12. High: 17.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 0. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Fairly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light snow. Low: 9. High: 13.

