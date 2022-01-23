Bison Outlast Golden Eagles, 74-70

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team held off a late surge from Oral Roberts to pick up a 74-70 win at Scheels Center on Saturday afternoon.

NDSU (8-11, 4-5 Summit) opened up its largest lead of the game in the third quarter, 53-43, after Heaven Hamling knocked down a triple at the 6:54 mark. Oral Roberts (9-10, 4-4 Summit) then stormed back with nine straight points to cut the deficit down to one, 53-52. The Bison went on to take a two-point edge into the fourth quarter, 58-56.

Oral Roberts continued to apply pressure into the fourth frame grabbing a two-point lead, 70-68, with 1:41 to play. Olivia Skibiel answered for the Bison connecting on two crucial free throws to lock the contest, 70-70. NDSU then closed out the game at the line going 4-of-4 with Hamling and Ryan Cobbins each delivering a pair of free throws to seal the 74-70 victory.

Hamling paced NDSU with a game-high 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three. Skibiel tallied a career-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. She also netted a season-best four three pointers on six attempts and snatched six rebounds. Cobbins added in 12 points, while Emily Dietz grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

NDSU, who’s won two of its last three games, shot 40.7 percent (24-59) from the field and 76.2 percent (16-21) from the free throw line. The Bison also tied a season-high 10 triples on 30 attempts.

NDSU will continue its homestand against South Dakota (16-4, 9-0 Summit) on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center.

