Balanced Attack Helps Dragon Women Top Upper Iowa, 56-45

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) - Four Minnesota State University Moorhead players scored in double figures as Dragons topped Upper Iowa, 56-45 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM improved to 6-8 overall and 5-5 in the NSIC with the win while Upper Iowa fell to 4-14 overall and 1-11 in the league.

Junior forward Peyton Boom recorded her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds. She had 10 rebounds in the first quarter alone. Junior forward Shyanne Loiland had 13 points and eight rebounds while freshman guard Natalie Jens had 12 points and four assists. Sophomore guard Mariah McKeever added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

MSUM held Upper Iowa to 30 percent (18-of-60) shooting and forced 14 turnovers. The Dragons had a slight 43-39 edge in rebounds.

MSUM went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter which included threes from Jens, Loiland and McKeever to take a 13-4 lead with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

The run was part of an 18-4 run for MSUM, which started out 4-of-8 from three-point range. Jens had eight points while McKeever and Loiland, which vaulted the Dragons into a 22-8 advantage.

The Dragons led the entire half although Upper Iowa had closed to within 31-24 at halftime. Jens had 10 first-half points for MSUM while McKeever had eight and Loiland seven.

Upper Iowa closed to within five (36-31) about halfway through the third quarter but the Dragons ended the quarter on a 10-1 run to push the lead to 46-32. Boom had six points during that spurt. The Peacocks didn’t get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Junior guard Natalie Steichen had eight rebounds for MSUM. The Dragons will play their next four games on the road, starting on Jan. 28 at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.