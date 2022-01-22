NDSU alum goes on “50 Dates in 50 States”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An NDSU alum has become a social media star, and famous bachelor, with his series “50 Dates in 50 States”.

“New dates, new adventures, new destinations, new car,” says Matt Wurnig.

He graduated from NDSU in 2018, and since, has risen to TikTok stardom.

He started “50 Dates in 50 States” during COVID lockdown.

“I wanted to find a way to entertain myself, so I went on a virtual date with a girl in every state. Once that gained some traction online, especially TikTok and other social media, then I thought I have to up the game and visit them all in person,” says the TikTok bachelor.

With over 350,000 followers, he’s not done with dates yet.

“I was like okay, let’s do it again. I got to do season two,” he says.

Wurnig tells us season one wasn’t about finding a love interest, but instead showing what fun things there are to do in each state.

“The white sands in New Mexico, I thought that was amazing. Zip Lining in the mountains of New Hampshire. Those two things were really cool,” he says.

An idea that started at home in Montana, has grown into more than he could’ve imagined.

“Last year I was in my 2001 Ford F-150, and it had 200,000 miles on it. I’m surprised it made it through all 50 states. I have a new management team and PR team behind me. We’re really going to kick it up a notch and take it to the next level,” says Wurnig.

Season one didn’t have a winner.

“All of my dates I said hey, listen. I will not rank you. I won’t say who’s my favorite, least favorite, any of that. I wanted to stay true to my word,” he says.

He received over 5,000 applicants in just three weeks for season two.

And...we’re the first to know that this year he will pick a winner.

“Me and her will get to go on an all-expense-paid trip to Puerto Rico for four nights, which is pretty sweet,” he says.

Wurnig says season two will kick off in February with the first date in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.