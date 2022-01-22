I-29 closed from Canadian border to Grand Forks due to weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway patrol have closed I-29 from the Canadian boarder to Grand Forks.

This is because of zero visibility, blowing snow and icy roads.

Drivers are not allowed due to these life threatening conditions.

For more information on current road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map.

