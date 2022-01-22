Advertisement

‘Beside myself for what I had to do’: Red River Dairy shuts down operations

Red River Dairy shutdown operations on Friday.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Dairy shut down all operations this week. The Fargo and Devils Lake locations are permanently closed.

“Beside myself for what I had to do,” said Mike Mertens, owner of Red River Dairy. “Haven’t slept for a week over this.”

Mertens says that he made the decision on Friday to cease operations, citing the work force shortages and it being non-existent. This has impacted many in the Fargo-Moorhead area. A whistleblower from the AmericInn said they were left scrambling for milk this week, having to resort to buying from the store.

“Breaks my heart for the employees who got caught up in this.” said Mertens.

According to Mertens, not all is lost for smaller accounts looking to get milk. The Mayville location is back up and running, operating under new management.

