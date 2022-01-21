Winter gear: Best bang for your buck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter gear can be an investment, with some coats costing over a grand.

Do you have to spend that much to stay warm though?

Scheels expert Morgan Olson says in the past few years, long, down parkas have been the most popular type of coat. But are they best?

“Yes, you will survive a North Dakota winter even if you have a shorter coat. They still have all those nice technology properties of having the down, being waterproof depending on what style you pick. They’re still going to keep you warm,” says Olson.

Nylon material is trendy, but may not be the best if you’re active outside.

“That quilted nylon material, it’s not going to be waterproof. It’s going to help block a little bit of the wind, but that’s mainly relying on the down,” says Olson.

Canvas down jackets can offer waterproof and wind-resistant technology.

There are other new types of tech out there too.

“Gold Standard has really taken off. It’s a new technology from Columbia this year. It has a reflective material that reflects your body heat and warms the jacket,” she says.

These coats aren’t going to be as big as canvas downs, but their warmth is comparable depending on what you’re doing outside.

Heated coats are also popular this year.

“I’d say it’s not going to be as warm as a down jacket. But the nice thing is is that you have that adjustability to the environment that you’re in,” says Olson.

Some brands, like Canada Goose, have coat prices over $1000.

Is it worth it for warmth?

“They use true, only goose down. Where sometimes the other vendors have a mixture of down and feathers. You get a little more premium insulation,” she says.

In the end...

“Down is the warmest insulator. You have a lot of options, but down is probably your best,” says Olson.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.