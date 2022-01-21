Advertisement

UND says they will not implement gender inclusion policy

By Renee Nygren
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost says the University will stop its draft on a gender inclusion policy, adding they will not be implementing it.

Armacost says the decision comes after the public expressed some concerns about freedom of speech, religious exercise, and protections for transgender students, faculty and staff members.

The draft policy included guidance about the use of preferred pronouns on campus for students, faculty, and staff.

President Armacost says when speech becomes the source of discrimination or harassment, existing UND policies offer protections to all members of their campus, including in the areas of gender identity and sexual orientation.

