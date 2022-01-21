Teams from across the state braving freezing weather for Hockey Day North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hockey Day North Dakota is back in full force. After year off due to the COVID Pandemic the winter tradition looks for a triumphant return. This time it’s being held in Jamestown, with a rink built from scratch on the University Campus. Final preparations are underway before the puck drops on Friday.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback over the previous years. This is our third annual event.” said founder Jeff Romsdal. “It’s the memories that are shared, that’s what this is all about. It seems crazy that we’d put this rink together for a one-weekend event. And hopefully we get some more use out of it after that. That’s what it’s all about.”

This outdoor rink comes with frigid temperatures... The Jamestown Jimmies took some time to get used to their new home ice ahead of the weekend festivities.

“I’m just hoping that I get a lot of shots early to kind of get warm.” said Senior Goaltender Tyson Brouwer. “But I don’t really do too much after that. An extra layer underneath and that’s it.”

“I guess the biggest thing you’ve got to prepare for is just warm clothes, make sure you’re warm out there.” added his classmate Jason Richter. “But after that everything’s the same. It’s just hockey right?”

Head Coach Dean Stork summarized the weather by saying that “There’s no way to prepare. It’s just another game right? So we just have to prepare for the weather conditions. It’s about having fun and enjoying it... Enjoying the moment because not a lot of guys get this opportunity.”

Despite the temperatures awaiting them in this young winter tradition, the Jimmies are looking forward to helping build up the legacy of Hockey Day North Dakota.

“The community of this town is great for that kind of stuff. Everybody pitches in.” said Richter. “Having that rink out there that’s super cool and we’re super fortunate as a team to get that opportunity to play outside.”

“When they had this idea originally it started out small, and I can see it growing now, hopefully to where it’s going to be Hockey Day Minnesota.” Brouwer said, “So they’ve done a great job growing that and putting on the event.”

Teams from all over the state at all levels will be making their way to Jamestown to compete. The Jimmies cap off the event by facing Minot State on Saturday night.

Several of our high school teams are competing as well, starting with Jamestown hosting Devil’s Lake on Friday Night.

