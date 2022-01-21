Snow piles impacting bus stops in the FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some bus stops in the Fargo-Moorhead area are almost unusable because of the snow that is piled high on the roadways. MATBUS officials say that the most of the covered stops are cleared out, but it is a cycle with the city as more snow is pushed in during plowing.

“So sometimes it’s difficult to try and get that coordinated as far as us clearing the shelter and the city coming back and plowing the road and us coming back and clearing the shelter.” said Jordan Smith, an assistant transit director for MATBUS.

For some of these riders, they are just wanting a safe place to stand or sit at while waiting for the buses. Sharing tales of snow banks up to four feet high.

“The drift was so high that we had to climb over them because the snow plows pushed it all out.” said Sheldon, who rides the bus in Fargo. “It’s hard getting on the bus.”

“They put a big, snow plow in front, right in front of the bus stop by MSU, and I felt like that was very dangerous. You could fall and break your hip out here.” said Tyler, who also rides the bus system in Fargo.

When it comes to safety around bus stops, MATBUS urges riders to find a location that isn’t being heavily impacted by the snow banks.

“Our direction to our riders when they’re bus stop is not accessible because of snow, it’s to find the next closest clearing, like a sidewalk, a crosswalk, a drive-way or an approach.” said Smith.

