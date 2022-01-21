Advertisement

Pick-up crashes on westbound I-94 east of Moorhead

Camper rolled on I-94 east of Moorhead on Friday, January 21.
Camper rolled on I-94 east of Moorhead on Friday, January 21.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is slow-going on westbound I-94 after a crash east of Moorhead Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC pickup and camper were going west when the truck spun out and hit the cable median barrier. The crash report says the camper trailer detached and rolled.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and says traffic is slow, but still moving as crews work to clear the scene.

