Pick-up crashes on westbound I-94 east of Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is slow-going on westbound I-94 after a crash east of Moorhead Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC pickup and camper were going west when the truck spun out and hit the cable median barrier. The crash report says the camper trailer detached and rolled.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and says traffic is slow, but still moving as crews work to clear the scene.

