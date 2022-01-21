FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More Snow/Wind Sunday

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday will be cold again with morning lows in the teens below zero with -20s east, and only warming to near 10 degrees in the southern valley. The chance of snow returns Sunday evening with a fast-moving clipper system, with snowfall expected into early Monday morning for some. A few inches of new snow look possible at this point. Winds look to pick up on Sunday, which could cause some blowing and drifting of the snow on the ground or freshly-fallen snow. For this reason, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

MONDAY: Temperatures Monday morning look to start in the single digits above zero, with temperatures staying steady or falling through the day. After morning snow chances south, skies turn fairly sunny.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Morning temperatures Tuesday start near 25 below zero in the southern valley, with wind chills perhaps dropping as low as 50 below zero. Because of that dangerous cold and those dangerous wind chills, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday. Skies remain partly cloudy on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the afternoon only making it to near 10 below zero in the south.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures are again the story as we go into Wednesday, with morning lows starting near 20 degrees below zero. We do look to warm into the single digits and teens above zero in the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures then continue rising through the night into Thursday, along with the chance of some light snow on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday afternoon look to warm into the teens and 20s. Friday looks mainly quiet at this point, with morning lows in the single digits, warming into the teens to near 20 under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: A warm front welcomes us Saturday and allows temperatures to warm into the 20s, which is above average for late January. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Cold returning. Clouds increasing with light snow and gusty wind. Low: -17. High: 9.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with the chance of lingering snow, then turning partly cloudy. Low: 7. High: 7 and falling.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Dangerous cold. Low: -25. High: -11.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Rising temperatures. Low: -20. High: 13.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow. Low: 13. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 17.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 12. High: 20.

