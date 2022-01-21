Advertisement

NDSU MBB Falls at Kansas City, 80-77

By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) - Kansas City used a 21-0 run in the second half to pull out an 80-77 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Thursday night inside the Swinney Center.

The Bison led 57-43 with 13 minutes remaining in the second half, but the Roos scored the next 21 points over an eight-minute stretch to pull ahead 64-57.

NDSU trailed 80-77 with 5.3 seconds left, but Tyree Eady’s three-point attempt from the top of the arc was no good in the final seconds.

Senior Rocky Kreuser led NDSU with a season-high 27 points and 8 rebounds, and Sam Griesel added 23 points for the Bison.

Kansas City senior Arkel Lamar scored 24 to pace the Roos. Kansas City shot 50 percent for the game, while the Bison shot 44 percent.

NDSU plays at Oral Roberts on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingpinz opened on Tuesday, January 19, 2022.
Kingpinz now open in south Fargo
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski
One Fargo commissioner calls to ‘immediately remove’ FPD Chief, another says ‘not so fast’
(credit: RCMP)
4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near Minnesota-Canada Border
Sanchez mugshot
Records: WF man charged for sexually abusing young boy for years

Latest News

6:00PM Sports - January 20
6:00PM Sports - January 20
East Grand Forks Hockey
East Grand Forks Green Wave prepare for ‘once in a lifetime’ outdoor game
1000PM News January 19 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports - January 19
6:00PM Sports - January 19
6:00PM Sports - January 19