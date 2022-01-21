NDSU MBB Falls at Kansas City, 80-77

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) - Kansas City used a 21-0 run in the second half to pull out an 80-77 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Thursday night inside the Swinney Center.

The Bison led 57-43 with 13 minutes remaining in the second half, but the Roos scored the next 21 points over an eight-minute stretch to pull ahead 64-57.

NDSU trailed 80-77 with 5.3 seconds left, but Tyree Eady’s three-point attempt from the top of the arc was no good in the final seconds.

Senior Rocky Kreuser led NDSU with a season-high 27 points and 8 rebounds, and Sam Griesel added 23 points for the Bison.

Kansas City senior Arkel Lamar scored 24 to pace the Roos. Kansas City shot 50 percent for the game, while the Bison shot 44 percent.

NDSU plays at Oral Roberts on Saturday at 7 p.m.

