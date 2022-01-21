Advertisement

NDSU Drops 67-62 Decision Against Kansas City

NDSU Women's Basketball
NDSU Women's Basketball - Jory Collins(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Kansas City assembled a 9-2 run late in the fourth quarter to edge the North Dakota State women’s basketball team, 67-62, on Thursday night at Scheels Center.

NDSU (7-11, 3-5 Summit) opened up a nine-point advantage in the fourth quarter, 54-45, with 9:15 remaining. Kansas City (13-4, 3-3 Summit) then strung together a 9-2 run later in the frame to lock the contest, 60-60, with 2:05 to play. After Abby Schulte got a layup to drop in the paint, the Koos rattled off six unanswered points to steal the 67-62 win.

Emily Dietz led the Bison with a season-high 17 points and a team-best nine rebounds. She also made her 100th career start to move into eighth place on the NDSU all-time list and is only the fourth player in the Division I era to start 100 or more games. Ryan Cobbins reached double figures in scoring for the 12th time this season with 17 points and added in four rebounds.

NDSU shot 43.4 percent (23-53) from the floor and 33.3 percent (9-27) from three. The Bison netted 24 points in the paint and the bench added in 15.

NDSU will be back in action against Oral Roberts (9-9, 4-3 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Scheels Center.

