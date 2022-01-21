Crews begin harvesting ice for the 2022 Detroit Lakes Ice Palace

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Despite the negative temperatures and high winds, crews are working from dusk until dawn to harvest ice for an upcoming winter festival.

Detroit Lakes Polar Fest’s main attraction is a massive ice palace. Each block of ice is 20 in. thick and more than 600 lbs. The Minnesota Sn’Ice committee plans on harvesting nearly 2,000 ice cakes to construct the palace and an ice maze. The castle has a footprint of 32′ tall x 95′ wide x 24′ deep, the largest to date. The frozen structure also features a throne and professionally carved ice sculptures.

The grand lighting of the 2022 Detroit Lakes Ice Palace is set for Feb. 11. The lighting marks the kick off of the Detroit Lakes Polar Fest, a 16 day long festival full of winter activities.

You can watch a live stream of crews building the ice palace here. More information on Detroit Lakes Polar Fest can be found here.

