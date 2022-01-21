Advertisement

Crews begin harvesting ice for the 2022 Detroit Lakes Ice Palace

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Despite the negative temperatures and high winds, crews are working from dusk until dawn to harvest ice for an upcoming winter festival.

Detroit Lakes Polar Fest’s main attraction is a massive ice palace. Each block of ice is 20 in. thick and more than 600 lbs. The Minnesota Sn’Ice committee plans on harvesting nearly 2,000 ice cakes to construct the palace and an ice maze. The castle has a footprint of 32′ tall x 95′ wide x 24′ deep, the largest to date. The frozen structure also features a throne and professionally carved ice sculptures.

The grand lighting of the 2022 Detroit Lakes Ice Palace is set for Feb. 11. The lighting marks the kick off of the Detroit Lakes Polar Fest, a 16 day long festival full of winter activities.

You can watch a live stream of crews building the ice palace here. More information on Detroit Lakes Polar Fest can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(credit: RCMP)
4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near Minnesota-Canada Border
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
File: South Moorhead Fire (Jan. 18, 2022)
Fire crews rush back to home already damaged by fire
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

UND logo
UND says they will not implement gender inclusion policy
No Travel Advisory issued for Highway 2
NDT - Kids Dream Family Film Series - January 21
NDT - Kids Dream Family Film Series - January 21
NDT - Furniture Mission Of The Red River Valley - January 21
NDT - Furniture Mission Of The Red River Valley - January 21