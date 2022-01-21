Country Singer Thomas Rhett Coming to the Alerus Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s ‘BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR’ will become available to the public on January 28 at 10 a.m.

HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, January 25 at 10 a.m.

Rhett will be making his way to the Alerus Center is Grand Forks on September 29.

Grand Forks will be Rhett’s 22nd stop on his tour.

For complete ticket and pre-sale details visit thomasrhett.com

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.