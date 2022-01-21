Advertisement

Corps of Engineers increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam

Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula
Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula(Corps of Engineers)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam near Valley City to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff.

Although the area experienced extreme drought conditions late last year, snowpack recently measured in the drainage area above the dam shows an increased potential for spring flooding. The reservoir will be lowered to create room for spring runoff.

The Corps will increase releases from 160 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 200 cfs on Monday, January 24, with a target lake level of 1,259 feet by March 15.

The Corps says to use extreme caution on the river ice below the reservoir as these releases can cause unsafe conditions. Additional adjustments may occur as the spring melt approaches.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(credit: RCMP)
4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near Minnesota-Canada Border
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
File: South Moorhead Fire (Jan. 18, 2022)
Fire crews rush back to home already damaged by fire
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Camper rolled on I-94 east of Moorhead on Friday, January 21.
Pick-up crashes on westbound I-94 east of Moorhead
Noon News January 21 - Part 1
Noon News January 21 - Part 1
Noon Weather - January 21
Noon Weather - January 21
Mr. Food - Speckled Brookie Bars - January 21
Mr. Food - Speckled Brookie Bars - January 21