Corps of Engineers increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam near Valley City to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff.

Although the area experienced extreme drought conditions late last year, snowpack recently measured in the drainage area above the dam shows an increased potential for spring flooding. The reservoir will be lowered to create room for spring runoff.

The Corps will increase releases from 160 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 200 cfs on Monday, January 24, with a target lake level of 1,259 feet by March 15.

The Corps says to use extreme caution on the river ice below the reservoir as these releases can cause unsafe conditions. Additional adjustments may occur as the spring melt approaches.

