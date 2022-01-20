‘You instantly relate to it’: Basic info on children’s car seats can help emergency personnel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Putting information on the side of the children’s car seats is important, according to safety experts here in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The info you provide could help EMTs and emergency personnel in assisting your child in the case of an emergency.

“Every time it’s a kid involved, you instantly relate to it and you think about your own children,” said Travis Olson, a West Fargo Fire inspector and community risk reduction officer. “So anyway you are able to help them out, not only makes you feel better and calms you down to help that child out, but the faster you can help them the better you feel better about them and the the situation they’re in.”

This information can vary in many ways, but as Jody Jordet from Safe Kids and Sanford says, a sticker on the side of a car seat is extremely helpful in the times of an accident.

“Just having something on their car seat is great because if a parent is injured, the paramedics will want to know what to call the child and who to contact for emergency contact.” said Jordet.

Info to put on on the side of the car seat (Safe Kids/Sanford):

- Name

- Guardian names and phone numbers

- Emergency contact phone number

- Critical food or medication allergy

- Preferred hospital

“Definitely the child’s first name and maybe an emergency contact with that person’s phone number, is kind of the basics. You can get more detailed than that, but just those two things alone would be helpful.” said Jordet.

For more information on Safe Kids, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.