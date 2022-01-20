Where does the snow go?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We’ve already gotten tons of snow, and we’re set to get even more on Friday.

You can see huge piles of snow all around the metro, and it can make you wonder, where does it all go?

At one snow dumping site sits “Mount Fargo”.

Crews move snow from the roads to locations like this, which can take up to two weeks for heavy snowfalls.

This is the city’s biggest snow dumping site, but there are several smaller ones in the area.

In the past, it’s reached up to 100 ft.

When crews measured it yesterday, it was 53 ft tall.

”Just because of the truck traffic and the amount of stuff we have out there, we do it at night. In one shift, that can be 400 to 500 truckloads,” says Fargo Public Works Services Manager Paul Fiechtner.

In recent years, it’s taken all the way until August for this giant snow pile to completely melt away

