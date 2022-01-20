Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingpinz opened on Tuesday, January 19, 2022.
Kingpinz now open in south Fargo
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski
One Fargo commissioner calls to ‘immediately remove’ FPD Chief, another says ‘not so fast’
Sanchez mugshot
Records: WF man charged for sexually abusing young boy for years
Fire graphic
Woman suffered severe burns in explosion at Perham factory
Paraeducator hit by car near Kennedy Elementary

Latest News

The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people
According to a new study, no amount of alcohol is beneficial for heart health.
No amount of alcohol is good for heart health, new study finds
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Mr. Food - Balsamic Pork Chops - January 20
Mr. Food - Balsamic Pork Chops - January 20