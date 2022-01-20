Shop destroyed following fire near Buffalo, ND

BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An outbuilding and everything in it is destroyed following a fire near Buffalo, ND.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says the fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Buffalo and Casselton Fire Departments responded to put out the flames.

A report from the Sheriff’s Dept. shows the shop was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the flames were not close to the home.

The cause is still under investigation.

Authorities say an ambulance was requested for non-emergent care for a firefighter.

