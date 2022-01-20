Advertisement

Shop destroyed following fire near Buffalo, ND

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An outbuilding and everything in it is destroyed following a fire near Buffalo, ND.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says the fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Buffalo and Casselton Fire Departments responded to put out the flames.

A report from the Sheriff’s Dept. shows the shop was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the flames were not close to the home.

The cause is still under investigation.

Authorities say an ambulance was requested for non-emergent care for a firefighter.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingpinz opened on Tuesday, January 19, 2022.
Kingpinz now open in south Fargo
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski
One Fargo commissioner calls to ‘immediately remove’ FPD Chief, another says ‘not so fast’
Sanchez mugshot
Records: WF man charged for sexually abusing young boy for years
Fire graphic
Woman suffered severe burns in explosion at Perham factory
Paraeducator hit by car near Kennedy Elementary

Latest News

NDT - Classes & Camps At The Plains Art Museum - January 20
NDT - Classes & Camps At The Plains Art Museum - January 20
NDT - Precise Test Helps Create Effective Nutrition Plan - January 20
NDT - Precise Test Helps Create Effective Nutrition Plan - January 20
NDT - How Can You Help Kids In Our Region Battle Diabetes - January 20
NDT - How Can You Help Kids In Our Region Battle Diabetes - January 20
NDT - Nutrition Benefits Of Orange Juice- January 20
NDT - Nutrition Benefits Of Orange Juice- January 20