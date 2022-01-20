Advertisement

Rep. Rick Becker says he’ll retire from legislature after this term

Rep. Rick Becker
Rep. Rick Becker(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, announced on his television show Wednesday night he is retiring from the North Dakota legislature at the end of this year.

Becker has served in the North Dakota House since 2013, according to the state legislature website.

Becker told Your News Leader he’ll have a statement out Thursday morning.

